iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $23,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

