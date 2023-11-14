iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $442.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $434.78 and its 200-day moving average is $436.52. The company has a market capitalization of $342.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

