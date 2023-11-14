iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $36,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $243.13 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.52.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

