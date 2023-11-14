iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5,200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,103,000 after acquiring an additional 117,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $93.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.32. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

