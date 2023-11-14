iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Stake Lessened by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 990,892 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.47% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $74,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,660,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $692,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

