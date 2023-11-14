iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MTUM opened at $147.48 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average of $142.09. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

