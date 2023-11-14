iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,919. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.09.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

