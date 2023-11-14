iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.