iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IWS stock opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

