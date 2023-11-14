iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,198 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $105.96 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

