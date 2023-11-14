iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX opened at $501.93 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $336.15 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.62.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.6658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

