iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Boosted by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $157.79 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.44 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.58.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

