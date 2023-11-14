J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target Raised to GBX 250 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 238 ($2.92) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the grocer’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 277.50 ($3.41).

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 271 ($3.33) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 262.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 269.34. The company has a market cap of £6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,033.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 209.12 ($2.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 291 ($3.57).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is currently 43,333.33%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

