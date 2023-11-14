Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.
