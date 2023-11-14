Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $25.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.