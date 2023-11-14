John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after acquiring an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5,278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,758,000 after purchasing an additional 386,401 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,355,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 167,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.38. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.38 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

