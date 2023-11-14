Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 49.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 468.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 26,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.9 %

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.78. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

