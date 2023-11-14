Just Group’s (JUST) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 126.67 ($1.56).

Shares of LON:JUST opened at GBX 83.93 ($1.03) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.65. Just Group has a 12-month low of GBX 67 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 96.45 ($1.18). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.17. The company has a market capitalization of £872.91 million, a PE ratio of 4,200.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

