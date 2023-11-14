Just Group’s (JUST) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 126.67 ($1.56).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Just Group
Just Group Trading Up 0.3 %
About Just Group
Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Just Group
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- High-yield, low-beta value plays for buy-and-hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.