Kainos Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 8.20 (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Kainos Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 972.25 ($11.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,927.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 900.50 ($11.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,760 ($21.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,158.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,228.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kainos Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,476 ($18.13).

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

