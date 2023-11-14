Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kingfisher Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KGFHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.70) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Investec upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.44) to GBX 275 ($3.38) in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.70) to GBX 225 ($2.76) in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 350 ($4.30) to GBX 325 ($3.99) in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KGFHY

Kingfisher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.