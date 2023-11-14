Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Kingfisher Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $7.20.
Kingfisher Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Kingfisher Company Profile
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.
