Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 599,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,247,000 after buying an additional 42,243 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.53.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at $14,181,217,168. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

