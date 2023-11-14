Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,698.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.