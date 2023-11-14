Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Dravo Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

