Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

