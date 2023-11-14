Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tyson Foods Stock Down 2.8 %
TSN stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38.
TSN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
