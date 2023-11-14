Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,018 Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Calavo Growers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Calavo Growers stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $38.97.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. Calavo Growers’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -181.82%.

Calavo Growers Profile

(Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

See Also

