Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,744 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after buying an additional 962,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,434,000 after buying an additional 1,202,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after buying an additional 235,651 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $92.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

