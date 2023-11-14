Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $399,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,981 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $148.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

