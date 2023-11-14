Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $658,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Blackstone by 8.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,812,942 shares of company stock valued at $128,543,218 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $97.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.37. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

