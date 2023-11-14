Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $774,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,054 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 570,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,558,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,480,000 after buying an additional 2,624,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $98.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

