Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $414,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $195.94 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.70. The firm has a market cap of $144.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

