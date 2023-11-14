Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,274,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in General Electric by 106,570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,901 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.09. The firm has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $117.96.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

