Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 74.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,379,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 586,872 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $294.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.51. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Company Profile



The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

