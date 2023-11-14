Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,680 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,680 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total transaction of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $513.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.80.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $504.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.43 and a 200 day moving average of $354.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.38 and a beta of 2.42. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $132.56 and a 1 year high of $535.21.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). The business had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

