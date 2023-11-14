Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 53,151 VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of VanEck BDC Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $658.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.