Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 208.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,672,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Up 0.3 %

ETN opened at $222.57 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

