Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $47.50.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

