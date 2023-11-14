Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,834 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $104.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

