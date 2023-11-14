Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (KKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.97.

Insider Transactions at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Quarry LP raised its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 95.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the second quarter worth $81,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Company Profile

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

