Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.42. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPTX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Leap Therapeutics to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.