Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $112.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.24. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5734 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

