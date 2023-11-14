Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $81.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.03.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,205 shares of company stock worth $13,995,397. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFL

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

