Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 64,942.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,314,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,285,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $794,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $412,663,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mosaic by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,958,000 after buying an additional 1,570,465 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.24.

MOS stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

