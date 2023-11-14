Lido Advisors LLC Has $6.05 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,918 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,826 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,464 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 463,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $18,511,525 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $378.92 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $387.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

