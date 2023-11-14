Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.50.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $399.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $401.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.