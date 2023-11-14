loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) & Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Head to Head Comparison

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

loanDepot has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares loanDepot and Sphere 3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $1.26 billion 0.36 -$273.02 million ($0.93) -1.54 Sphere 3D $6.08 million 2.27 -$192.80 million ($15.29) -0.06

Profitability

Sphere 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than loanDepot. loanDepot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere 3D, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares loanDepot and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot -17.51% -28.80% -3.82% Sphere 3D -1,293.00% -228.58% -132.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 83.9% of loanDepot shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Sphere 3D shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for loanDepot and Sphere 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 0 6 0 0 2.00 Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

loanDepot currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.86%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Summary

loanDepot beats Sphere 3D on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. loanDepot, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, the company offers on-site service and installation, and self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

