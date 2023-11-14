Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the October 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Up 2.1 %

MGIC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,126. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $414.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

