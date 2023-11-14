Maison Solutions Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 14th (NASDAQ:MSS)

Maison Solutions’ (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 14th. Maison Solutions had issued 2,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 5th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Maison Solutions’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Maison Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MSS opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Maison Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.
About Maison Solutions
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Maison Solutions
- Stock Average Calculator
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Maison Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.