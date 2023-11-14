Maison Solutions Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 14th (NASDAQ:MSS)

Maison Solutions’ (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 14th. Maison Solutions had issued 2,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 5th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Maison Solutions’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Maison Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSS opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Maison Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

Get Maison Solutions alerts:

About Maison Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Maison Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.