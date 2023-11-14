ManpowerGroup Inc. to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.47 (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.47 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

ManpowerGroup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. ManpowerGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ManpowerGroup to earn $5.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.1%.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN stock opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.44. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $92.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 671.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

