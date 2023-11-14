Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $66.35 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Shares of MRVL opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,840. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $510,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

