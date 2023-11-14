Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,595,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 361,154 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $155,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,653,840. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

MRVL stock opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of -121.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

