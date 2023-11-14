Mayo Clinic Sells 1,984 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Mayo Clinic trimmed its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Exact Sciences accounts for 0.3% of Mayo Clinic’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mayo Clinic’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,998.7% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Exact Sciences by 541.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,188,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 350,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,940,000 after purchasing an additional 26,432 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,827,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exact Sciences

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,569.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.